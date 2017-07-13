Bury St Edmunds Training company C&C celebrates 10 years of growth and helping businesses with vital skills for staff

Two sisters who combined their skills to create a training business are celebrating 10 successful years.

C&C Training Ltd was started by Charlie Cadman and Ruth Crothers and over the years the company has grown from just two staff to 20 with a massive expansion of courses on offer and new facilities being opened during that time.

Originally the sisters hired venues in both Bury St Edmunds and Leighton Buzzard and now they have training centres in both areas including the specialist ‘confined spaces’ training facility at Bury at the Park Farm hub in Fornham St Genvieve.

This offers bespoke training for staff to acquire necessary City and Guilds qualifications in safety training in small spaces.

This year staff at C&C are being rewarded with a gift on the 10th of each month to mark the anniversary and there are plans for a staff party weekend for staff and their families, plus separate celebratory offers for trainers and discounts for customers.

C&C specialises in health and safety training and runs training courses in the use of plant, leadership, IT skills, HR and management.

Charlie said: “When we first started we never imagined it would be as successful as it has been. I think the key to our success is delivering a good service. This has been key. We hope we will be able to expand and continue to grow and be ahead of our game in the future.”