Bury St Edmunds insolvency expert’s leading role at trade body

A Bury St Edmunds insolvency practitioner has been appointed chairman of insolvency trade body R3 in the East of England.

Mark Upton, a partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants with more than 20 years’ experience in insolvency work, has taken over from Frank Brumby.

He said: “I will be representing R3’s eastern region at national level to lobby the government and help to shape reform affecting the insolvency and restructuring profession in the most positive way.

“I will also continue R3’s strong support of its members at local level, ensuring businesses and individuals receive the best advice.”