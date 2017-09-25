Building supplier Ridgeons in Bury St Edmunds helps Barbuda hurricane victims

Ridgeons in Bury St Edmunds has been supporting the relief effort for hurricane victims in Barbuda.

The company has donated £1,000 worth of construction materials and building tools to help people on the island which was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The appeal is being organised by Alice Bolton and her mother Ruth from Badwell Ash who have family and friends living on the island.

Alice, who asked Ridgeons for supplies. said: “Barbuda is currently uninhabitable and local people desperately need key resources to build watertight homes until they can rebuild properly.

“The community is close knit so everyone will help each other access the materials and tools.

“We are enormously grateful to Ridgeons for their generous contribution. Providing materials and tools for free will help make the difficult process of reconstruction that little bit easier for Barbudans.”

Hugh Guntrip, a director at Ridgeons said: “When Alice and Ruth asked for our help we were only too pleased to help. As a major timber and builders’ merchant and a company that is happy to support community projects, we are ideally positioned to contribute and give Barbuda the vital supplies needed so people can start to rebuild the community and their lives.”

The Ridgeons supplies were expected to be shipped out this week. The company was founded in 1911 and is a family owned business employing 850 people in the east.

The appeal is also raising funds for Barbuda and has already raised £20,000.

People can donate at www.gofundme.com/barbuda-hurricane-fund