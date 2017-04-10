Bartrams Brewery looks to Germany as it takes part in a Department for International Trade visit to Dusseldorf

Rougham-based micro brewery, Bartrams is looking to tempt German beer drinkers after a a two-day trade visit to Dusseldorf.

Bartrams was selected following an exporting workshop organised by DIT International Trade Adviser Jose Richart who also organised the visit.

It was among only eight companies selecetd to take part in the visit which included a tasting from German beer buyers and a presentation on the German beer market

Mr Richart said: “We have some excellent craft beer companies in this region so it is a great achievement for Bartrams Brewery to have been chosento showcase to the German market.

“We know there is a lot of demand for beer brewed in the UK from overseas buyers, and this trade mission helps to further cement the East of England’s place on the map for having high quality produce.”

The Department for International Trade has overall responsibility for promoting UK trade across the world and attracting foreign investment.