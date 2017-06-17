Bannatyne Group converts hotel rooms into more spa facilities in Bury St Edmunds

The former Clarice House on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds is to have further investment by its new owners and will no longer offer hotel breaks.

The Bannatyne Group has announced it is investing a further £1.2 million into improvements at its Bury spa which will create 20 new jobs and provide a wider spa offer at the facility.

The Bannatyne Bury St Edmunds Spa which is being refurbished . Picture by Mark Westley.

The former Clarice House was bought by the group in September 2015 and there followed a £750,000 refurbishment of the gym and £375,000 refurbishment of the spa.

The group is now converting the hotel’s 13 bedrooms into further treatment rooms with this latest investment as well as upgrading the pool and wet facilities.

There will be 14 treatment rooms with 20 treatment tables and this will end the building’s use as a hotel.

Some six members of the hotel staff have been offered the opportunity to redeploy to other roles at the Horringer Road site.

Justin Musgrove, chief executive of Bannatyne Group, said: “Following our acquisition of the former Clarice House, a significant amount of money was invested in both the spa and gym.

“Members and guests have been blown away by the spa, so we have taken the decision to extend it to enable even more people to enjoy the amazing facilities.

“It is also a demonstration of our confidence in Bury St Edmunds and our determination to play a significant role in supporting the local economy through serious investment and job creation.”

The Bannatyne Group has 67 health clubs in the UK and employs around 3,000 people.