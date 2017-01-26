Business pays for five school places

Through the generous support of a local business, Stoke College will be able to offer five fully sponsored places for their reception classes in 2017 and 2018.

Frank Thompson, head at Stoke College, said: “We were surprised and thrilled when we were approached. A representative of the business, which wishes to remain anonymous, told us that our Prep School offers a uniquely valuable education and they wanted more local families to be able to come to Stoke.

“It’s a really generous offer and we hope it will allow more children to benefit from our school.”

He added: “As we anticipate a lot of interest in this initiative, we will prioritise applications by date of receipt. “In support of this initiative the college has also decided that successful applicants will also receive a 50 per cent reduction on fees in Year 1 and 25 per cent reduction in Year 2.”

Families who would like to apply for a sponsored place should write to the Bursar at Stoke College.

Stoke College also offers a number of funded scholarships annually. This year, along with Prep and Senior School scholarships, Stoke College is also offering scholarships to pupils joining Year 7, Year 9 and the new Sixth Form, opening in September 2017.

The closing date for entries is Friday, February 10.