Business group’s £500 Age UK donation

The business networking group at the 15th century Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa has raised £500 for Age UK Suffolk.

A cheque was presented to Jo Reeder, the charity’s East Suffolk fundraising officer, at the networking group’s Christmas lunch.

Some £353 was raised for the charity, whose funds go directly to help support older people living in the county, through donations at the monthly networking events and two charity afternoon teas to celebrate The Queen’s 90th birthday.

The hotel’s team members raised a further £147 at their social events, which included a quiz, bingo evening and a cake bake.

Jo Reeder, fundraising officer for Suffolk Age UK added: “As a local, independent charity, it’s so important to build relationships with local businesses to ensure that we can continue to provide vital services for older people in our county.”

Following a successful partnership this year, Age UK Suffolk has again been selected as the group’s charity for 2017.

Mrs Reeder added: “Our partnership with The Swan has grown over the last twelve months and we are delighted to continue this into 2017.”

‘Coffee Connections’ networking events at The Swan are open to anyone working in the Suffolk area who would like to meet other businesses in an informal setting, while enjoying coffee and a cake.

Delegates are welcome to come to as many monthly sessions as they wish and there are no joining fees or membership charges.

Starting around 9-9.30am, the events include a 15-20 minute presentation by a guest speaker; delegates then have a chance to ask questions before exchanging ideas and discussing matters of local interest with the event finishing by 10.30am at the latest.

Delighted with the ongoing success of the networking group, now at the end of its second year organiser Jane Larcombe, business development manager at The Swan said: “Our ‘Coffee Connections’ events have been very well received and are now part of the local business calendar.

“We have welcomed some fascinating speakers this year and have an excellent programme lined-up for 2017, which we hope will attract an even greater number of delegates.”

The next ‘Coffee Connections’ networking event will be held on January 12. To book a place email jane.larcombe@theswanatlavenham.co.uk.