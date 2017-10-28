Business celebrates 50 years in Bury

Construction consultancy Pick Everard celebrated its 50th year in Bury St Edmunds at an event attended by Mayor of St Edmundsbury Terry Clements.

The company opened in Bury in 1967 to support engineering projects.

Today, 40 members of staff operate from its Bury offices, which recently moved from Looms Lane to Abbotsgate House in Hollow Road.

“It’s grown enormously and it’s an exciting place to work,” said Paul Harlow, regional director, who joined the company as an architect in 2007.

“We have got some very exciting opportunities, particularly in Bury.”