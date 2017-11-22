Bury woman joins 100 marking a century of women in the forces

Wendy Hooton was one of 15 veterans among 100 women who took part in the Women 100 event during the Royal Albert Hall Festival of Remembrance on Armistice Day.

Wendy, from Bury St Edmunds, did 18 years in the Women’s Royal Army Corps and as chairwoman of the WRAC Association’s eastern region, she joined former WRAC and Auxiliary Territorial Service members and serving women at the Festival of Remembrance then the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday marking a century of women in the forces.

She said: “We were all really proud. It really got the heart going.”

The centenary has also seen her meet the Queen, who was in the ATS, and on December 9 she will have to speak at a dinner at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.