Bury vets look at big bang theory for scared pets

People with pets frightened of fireworks and thunderstorms are invited to an information evening organised by Bury St Edmunds’ Eastgate Veterinary Group at Culford Village Hall on September 19 at 7pm.

Head nurse Catherine Marsh and senior clinical nurse Leanne Harrison came up with the idea and there will be talks about how to help your pet cope, with a behaviourist answering questions.

You do not have to be an Eastgate client to attend but must call them on 01284 753961 to reserve your place.