Bury training firm and Ofsted in dispute on report

A training company is in dispute with Osted over an inspection report which downgraded it from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.

WS Training (WST) in Bury St Edmunds, was visited by inspectors in January and again in August and their report has just been published.

WST chief executive Jane Wood said: “The Ofsted inspection lasted over 6 months, due to a complaint being lodged by WST. This complaint was subsequently upheld by Ofsted.”

Ofsted rated it as ‘requires improvement’ in all eight inspected categories. At the time of the inspection, WS Training had 681 apprentices enrolled.

Ofsted felt too few assessors and tutors planned teaching and assessment ‘well enough to help learners make good progress’.

It felt the staff ‘lacked the confidence’ to improve learners’ English, maths and information communications technology skills and criticised not all employers being involved in planning courses.

It accused assessors and tutors of not having high enough expectations of learners so too few were challenging them beyond minimum requirements.

But the report also said learners developed a good understanding of life and work and those with high needs ‘benefit greatly from a programme closely matched to their individual strengths’.

It praised leaders for working effectively to meet learners’ needs and said the majority of apprentices develop good practical skills.

Ms Wood added: “The current success rates for our apprenticeship programmes continue to be well above sector average.

“However, due to the ongoing dispute with Ofsted I am unable to give any further details at this time.”