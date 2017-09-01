Bury St Edmunds woman who breached bridge ban is jailed

A woman from Bury St Edmunds has been jailed for breaching a court order banning her from being near any bridge in Suffolk.

Chloe Scott, 24, of Olle Close, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order when she appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

She was arrested in July after police received a call about her being on a bridge on the A14 and found her sitting beneath it.

Prosecuting, Mark Roochove said an order made in April prevented Scott from going to any bridge in Suffolk, other than to cross it as part of a normal journey.

In mitigation, Charles Kellett said Scott called emergency services herself because she had been thinking about going on to the bridge.

Mr Kellett said that Scott, who had been diagnosed as having an emotionally unstable personality disorder, was trying to deal with an urge to draw attention to herself by being on bridges.

Jailing her for six months, Judge John Devaux told Scott she was ‘incredibly selfish’ and warned her that further breaches of the court order would, inevitably, lead to increasingly long prison sentences being imposed.