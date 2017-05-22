Bury St Edmunds stroke survivors learn to dance again

Members of Bury St Edmunds stroke survivors club Second Chance decided to Make May Purple for Stroke by challenging themselves to learn to dance again.

After two months of practising, they performed their sponsored dance to Walking Back To Happiness at the Southgate Community Fun Day on May 1.

Group organiser Penny Baker said: “The response from the crowd watching was amazing and deeply heart-warming and it reached into every member’s confidence and raised it a hundred fold. The sense of achievement was huge and gave the whole club an enormous boost.”