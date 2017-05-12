Bury St Edmunds story teller has second book signing

An author from Bury St Edmunds is set to launch her second book this weekend.

Doreen Young’s ‘The Late Japanese’ is a collection of 25 short stories.

The work follows after her first book ‘Thirty Three Good Mornings and other stories’ which came out in 2013.

She will also be signing copies of the book at two locations in the town.

Mrs Young discovered her talent for writing short stories after recovering from life saving surgery five years ago and is so happy with her second helping of stories.

She said: “‘Lawn Matters’ shows the near self-defeating determination of a wife whose husband inexplicably disappears one morning between toast and the marmalade jar,

“‘Leopard Hides’ tells the story of a young man who goes for all over tattoos. His opinion of himself is revealing.”

Her tales are said to be taken from a wide variety of experience and will take the reader into a penetrating exposé of family tension, discovery, threat and the joyous eccentricities that run through all the light and dark of our lives.

The writer can often be seen putting pen to paper in St Edmundsbury Cathedral’s Pilgrims Kitchen or in its Library,

The mother-of-two, who starred as the wartime teacher in the BBC TV series Evacuation is a part of a writing family.

Her Husband Alan is a novelist, their son Francis’ has written English Catholics and the Supernatural 1540-1829 and their daughter Naomi has had work published in an International Journal of Research.

The first book signing sessions will take place at Waterstones in the Buttermarket on Saturday May 13 between 11am-4pm.

The second signing will be at The Cathedral Shop on Sunday May 14 between 11.30am-4pm.