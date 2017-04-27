Bury St Edmunds slimmer wants to help others

A mother from Bury St Edmunds who lost a life-changing amount of weight is hoping to help others do the same when her new slimming group launches next week.

Laura Goodwin, 29, turned to food for comfort after an injury left her unable to work or exercise. Her weight soon spiralled out of control and she found herself hiding behind her ‘big personality’.

“On the outside I would pretend my weight didn’t bother me; on the inside I was hurting. I was so scared and felt so ashamed of how big I had got,” she said.

She joined a Slimming World group while ‘at an all time low’ in January 2015 and within 11 months had lost five stone.

Now the super slimmer has retrained as a Slimming World consultant and will be leading her own group at St Edmundsbury Primary School in Grove Road, Bury, at 7.30pm on Tuesdays, starting next week (May 2).

“I never dreamed back in 2015 that I’d get this far, let alone keep it off for over a year – there’s no going back,” she said, adding: “I just want to make a difference to as many people as I can.”

Lorraine Killen, district manager for Slimming World, said: “With Laura’s experience of being a successful member, her belief in the plans and her kind, warm personality, I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to her members here in Bury.”

For more details on Laura’s group, or to join, visit her on opening night or call 07572 880289.

Meanwhile, following his success with relaunching the Stanton group in January, Jason Perrio-Hunter, 29, of Thurston, is preparing to launch a brand new group in Fornham St Martin.

He said: “After becoming a consultant and supporting people in our fab Stanton group I felt like I wanted to spread a little further and help more people.”

His new group will meet in the village hall in The Street, Fornham St Martin, at 7.30pm on Mondays, starting May 1. Call 07525 738901 for more details.