Bury St Edmunds sisters give birth to babies on same day

Two sisters are celebrating the birth of their baby daughters – on the same day – in the same hospital.

Laura Knight, 38, gave birth to daughter Verity, weighing 7lbs 6oz, and sister Philippa Hewitt,31, gave birth to Emily, weighing 6lbs 15oz, at West Suffolk Hospital on November 3.

The two sisters knew things would be close as their due dates were just days apart.

What’s more, their elder sister, Veronica, 40, couldn’t believe the chances either.

Her son Henry, was also born on November 3, back in 2006.

“Our due dates were November 5 and November 7,” said Laura, from Bury St Edmunds.

“But the way things worked out, we defied all the odds, especially as all three of us now have had children on November 3.

“I was already in hospital on November 2 as the birth had to be induced. But then I heard Philippa had arrived that night as she had gone into labour.”

For Philippa, Emily is her first child. Laura now has five children, aged between two and seven, and Veronica, six children.

“I told people I was pregnant in March while on a family holiday,” said Philippa.

“Laura didn’t say anything as she didn’t want to spoil my surprise. When she told me later, I could believe it.

“Emily was born first in the birthing unit at 11.32am and then Verity arrived at 4.37pm, in the labour ward.”

For the sisters, it had been an emotional few months after losing their mother, Anna, in July, following a two year-battle with cancer.

“Mum was thrilled at the news we were both pregnant at the same time and she would have been just as thrilled with her two new granddaughters ” added Laura.