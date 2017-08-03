Bury St Edmunds shopping centre launches summer competition

Arc shopping centre has launched a new competition to get people showing and sharing what they love about living in and visiting Bury St Edmunds.

Members of the public have until September 5 to snap photographs of their favourite places, views, shops, restaurants and events in Bury and post them – using the hashtag #proudtobefrombury – on the arc’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for a chance to win a prize bundle worth £120.

Shoppers will then be able to vote for their favourite image to win.

For more details, including terms and conditions, click here.

The arc will also donate £1 for every entry they receive, up to £100, to My Wish Charity.