Bury St Edmunds shop answers foodbank’s plea for items

A Bury St Edmunds shop has answered a foodbank’s plea for items.

McColl’s at Hardwick Shopping Centre donated £60 worth of food to Gatehouse following an appeal in the Bury Free Press.

The charity, in Dettingen Way, recently saw a dramatic spike in demand for the foodbank and needed to replenish its stocks.

Thanking McColl’s, Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of Gatehouse, said: “We’re still very much in need of donations to be able to get us through the cold half of the year and ready for Christmas.”

The charity is also appealing for items for the 400 Christmas hampers it distributes.