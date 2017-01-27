Bury St Edmunds set to celebrate Chinese New Year with charity variety show

Bury St Edmunds is all set to welcome in the Year of the Rooster.

The Chinese New Year Spectacular Variety Show at The Apex on February 2 will see hundreds of people celebrate New Year, which in 2017 is represented by the tenth animal of the Chinese Zodiac, the Rooster.

Dancing, singing, martial arts and tai chi will all be part of the celebrations, which will also raise money for West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH charity and the Samaritans.

The celebrations have been organised by borough cllr Patrick Chung and the Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange (ACCE), a charity based in Ipswich.

It is the second year the celebration has been held with the Golden Dragon Lion Dance Team topping the bill, performers coming from across the region, as well as Cambridge and London.

“I hope the event is well supported as apart from it being a great evening promoting cultural exchange, it also raises money for two very worthy causes,” said cllr Chung.

“This year we will be welcoming the coming year of the Rooster in Bury St Edmunds, which in 2017 has the element, fire, associated with it.

The ACCE is a regional organisation promoting Chinese music, traditional culture, interaction and understanding.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral Youth Choir will also be performing along side the Henglong Wushu Club, Carol Allard and Cara Lily Howard.

There will also be magic by Kinnie Hung.

Tickets are available from www.theapex.co.uk