Bury St Edmunds school wins top STEM accolade and computing title

A Bury St Edmunds school has won a top award for its science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) provision and a national computing title.

At a reception at the Royal Society, County Upper, in Beeton’s Way, was presented with the STEM Secondary School of the Year accolade for the South of England.

Alex Fayers and Trevor Cheek

It recognises the school’s teaching and results in STEM subjects, its extra-curricular programme and work across the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust.

The award also takes into account the courses provided for teachers and technicians across the region and the school’s annual community science fair.

The trust is to open a STEM Academy for 13 to 18-year-olds in September 2019 on the site of the trust’s Westley campus, in Oliver Road.

Meanwhile, County Upper competed in the computing CoSpace Finals at Adastral Park, in Martlesham.

The competition requires high level programming skills, an innovative approach to problem solving, a good knowledge of robotics and strong presentational skills.

County Upper took awards in all of the categories with teams from Years 9, 10 and 12 all enjoying success.

The national winners were Trevor Cheek and Alex Fayers, who are both aged 17 and in their first year of A-level study.

They will now represent the UK in the international competition in Japan in July.

Two years ago County Upper represented the UK in China and in Germany last summer.

Vicky Neale, headteacher at County Upper School, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be given this prestigious STEM award for 2017.

“It is a testament to the vision, creativity and sheer hard work put in by our staff across the STEM areas and to the enthusiastic way our pupils across the trust respond to the many varied high-quality experiences they are offered in and out of the classroom.

“To gain a national computing title the following day was the icing on the cake.

“As we move towards opening our County STEM Academy, these national endorsements of our existing work reinforces the DfE decision to base in Bury the first academy in the country which is part of a trust offering different pathways for students aged 13 to 18.”