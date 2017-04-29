Bury St Edmunds school’s gold award for language learning

A Bury St Edmunds school is the first in East Anglia to scoop a prestigious award for its ‘outstanding’ language learning.

St Edmund’s Catholic Primary, in Westgate Street, scooped the Gold Linguamarque accreditation which recognises efforts to embed languages throughout the school.

The journey to gold nearly hit a stumbling block after the long-planned Linguamarque audit in February ended up coinciding with an Ofsted inspection of the school.

However, Aude Wallace, primary languages co-ordinator at St Edmund’s, persevered to great success.

She said: “This was quite a challenging day but we had collected strong evidence.

“On the day, the Year 6 pupils who were observed did a really good lesson on transport and showed off how much they knew with confidence. They were fantastic.”

Dr Marina Dixon, Schools’ Choice languages adviser, presented the school with the award during an assembly.

She said: “The headteacher and staff’s commitment to primay languages, coupled with the excellent leadership of the languages subject leader Aude Wallace have ensured that languages are taught at the school not only in line with the government’s requirements but also in a vibrant, enthusiastic and exciting manner.

“I hope that the school pupils will continue to develop their appreciation and passion for languages throughout their lives.

“We are, after all, preparing our children to become the citizens of tomorrow’s world, a global village where the ability to communicate with, and respect other people’s languages and cultures will be of paramount importance.”

The school has started advising and mentoring other primary schools to help them achieve a Linguamarque.