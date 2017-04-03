Bury St Edmunds school’s acting headteacher on period of extended leave

The acting headteacher of a Bury St Edmunds school is on a period of extended leave due to personal reasons.

Greg Sadler has been acting headteacher at the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust’s Tollgate Campus, in Tollgate Lane since 2015.

In a letter to parents last Wednesday, Dr Chris Pamplin, acting chairman of governors, confirmed Mr Sadler had begun a period of extended leave on ‘personal grounds’.

He said that Claire Bates has been apppointed as Tollgate’s new headteacher and will start in September.

She is currently headteacher of Drayton Community Infant School, in Norfolk.

In the interim period, James Neale, who was headteacher at the former Needham Market Middle School, has volunteered to be Tollgate’s head of campus until the end of the summer term.

Dr Pamplin said: “I am very confident that Tollgate is in ‘safe hands’ and that we have an exciting summer term ahead of us.”