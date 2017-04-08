Bury St Edmunds school receives chocolate treat from charity bikers

A special delivery of Easter eggs arrived at Priory School in Bury St Edmunds last week on a host of motorbikes and trikes.

Richard Collins, organiser of the event which included members of The East Anglian Bikers as well as other biker groups, decided to do this as the school supported his son Daniel when he attended 15 years ago.

Students from Priory School in Bury St Edmunds getting to grips with a motorbike

He said: “My son went to the school and even though he had complex needs and could sometimes only attend three days a week they still wanted to really help him.

“Very few back then could help him but they did.”

Priory School, in Mount Road, supports pupils with learning difficulties to help them achieve their full potential for learning.

Mr Collins,had previously organised another ride out last year, in the memory of William Warren, the 10-year- old boy who was struck and killed by a car five years ago on Navigation Approach in Stowmarket, but felt he had to do this one as it was close to his heart and wanted to give something back to the school.

Student from Priory School in Bury St Edmunds enjoying a trike

Even though the event was only organised around six weeks ago, 150 eggs were still donated and Mr Collins got many of his biker friends to answer his rallying call.

On the day of the ride out, the students got a chance to meet the bikers, admire the bikes, rev the throttles and even sit on the bikes that turned up.

Mr Collins has no events planned for the future, but the 66-year-old hopes to make the Easter egg ride out to Priory School an annual event.