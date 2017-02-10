Bury St Edmunds school has the right recipe for success

A Bury St Edmunds school has the recipe for success after impressing education watchdogs and joining forces with an acclaimed chef.

Westley School, in Oliver Road, has retained its ‘good’ rating following a short inspection by Ofsted, which judged the quality of teaching as ‘consistently strong’.

Pascal Canevet from Maison Bleue visited Westley Middle School to give a practical session. Teaching about different foods and the different senses we use to make an opinion about the food. (Touch, taste, smell etc)

Inspectors found that ‘behaviour in lessons and around the school at lunchtime and breaktime was excellent’.

Meanwhile, work seen in lessons ‘indicates that most pupils make very good progress across a wide range of subjects’. The school also ‘benefits’ from being part of the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust.

Ofsted recommended that the strategic overview of pupils’ progress be improved to enable leaders to ‘more quickly identify patterns in pupils’ achievement and accelerate progress further, particularly in Key Stage 2’.

Headteacher Nick Templeton said: “We’re very pleased with the outcome and it was great to see that the inspectors recognised the work the All-Through Trust and the role that Westley plays in achieving excellent GCSE results.”

With the school showcasing all of the ingredients for success, it is apt that it has been ‘adopted’ by chef Pascal Canevet, of Bury’s award-winning restaurant Maison Bleue.

It is part of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ Adopt a School Trust, which sees chefs, restaurateurs and hoteliers nationwide deliver food and front of house education lessons to school children.

Mr Canevet is offering the school practical sessions on how to prepare and cook healthy seasonal ingredients, understanding the importance of buying local produce, baking bread and laying a table. Pupils will also visit his kitchen at Maison Bleue.

On Monday, he delivered a session on hygiene and the five senses. Among the activities, pupils had to guess the flavour of different jellies. They also had to work out whether they were touching an artichoke or a squash while blindfolded.

Mr Canevet said: “There’s nothing like the delight of seeing a child really taste something for the first time and start to understand the fine balance of flavour and develop their senses.”

