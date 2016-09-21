Bury St Edmunds school celebrates 10-year partnership with China

A Bury St Edmunds school is celebrating a decade-long partnership with Shanghai, China.

In 2006 King Edward VI School was one of 10 schools chosen by the British Council and Youth Sports Trust to take part in a teacher exchange programme based on sharing ideas about leadership and teaching.

After an initial staff exchange, it established a full student-based international leadership programme which has seen 30 students from Shanghai visit Suffolk each year, and 30 King Edward VI students travel to Shanghai.

That partnership is now in its 10th year and on Saturday 34 students and staff from Shanghai – the world’s fastest growing city – will arrive in Bury.

Ten days later, 30 students, aged 14-16, and staff from King Edwards will head to China – with a focus on exploring leadership, history and geography.

Danny Burton, director of international leadership said: “This is a ground-breaking partnership. Colleagues are now friends, and in the process our school has gained huge insight into a different culture.

“Having an international outlook has never been more important. We can’t wait to welcome the next generation of students and teachers from Shanghai.”