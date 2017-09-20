Bury St Edmunds Running Festival set to help charity funds

Runners will be pounding the footpaths and narrow country lanes next month in a bid to help boost the funds of the My WiSH Every Heart Matters appeal.

Just under 700 have already registered for the St Edmundsbury Running Festival, at the Skyliner Sports Centre, on the Moreton Hall Estate, on October 29 with organisers hoping that they will get up to 1,000 participants.

It features the Abbeycroft Leisure Marathon, the St Eds Half Marathon, the Knights Lowe 10k and the St Eds family fun run.

Jack Tappin, director of the festival’s organisers HaverSports, said: “80 per cent of the runners are set to take part in the 10k and half marathon with 15 per cent doing the marathon and five per cent the fun run.”

The My WiSH Every Heart Matters Appeal is hoping to raise £500,000 to build a new heart unit at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

The appeal’s JustGiving page has already surpassed £100,000.

To get involved go to www.mywishcharity.co.uk for more details or if you wish to donate go to:

Justgiving.com/ehma or text Text EHMA17 £10 to 70070.