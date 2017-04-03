Bury St Edmunds pensioner’s nuisance tree problem

A Bury St Edmunds resident is becoming increasingly fed up with having to clear up debris from a neighbouring tree.

A 50ft-high tree growing beside David Spearman’s Mcintyre Walk property is dropping more and more leaves into his garden and on the surrounding footpaths.

“I can’t see my garden for leaves, as soon as the wind starts blowing all the leaves fall on my property,” said the house proud pensioner whose recent heart troubles are making it more difficult for him to continue clearing up the mess.

But his requests to have the offending tree cropped have been refused by owner Havebury Housing Partnership.

“I’m 69 years old and they expect me to run around doing their work for them,” said Mr Spearman.

Cllr Paul Hopfensperger, ward member for the town and borough council, said Havebury told him they had around 8,000 trees and it was ‘not practical or affordable to work on trees for cosmetic or nuisance reasons’.

He added: “Havebury’s response is simply not good enough and it highlights a bigger issue. When the trees were planted, not just here, but all over town, somebody must have known that they would grow as big as they have.

“It has to be the responsibility of the tree owners to have a maintenance plan in place. It should not the responsibility of homeowners to have to clear up Suffolk County Council, St Edmundsbury Borough Council or Havebury’s tree waste and place it in their own wheelie bins.”

Havebury has yet to respond to requests for a comment.