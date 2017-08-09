Bury St Edmunds park’s river trail runs cold

The Bury St Edmunds Lark and Linnet Trail ran cold for one family when they found themselves cut off from it by security fencing last weekend.

The trail, one of two currently being run by Visit Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, follows the River lark and River Linnet as it takes participants on a journey through a thousand years of history in search of 35 individually-decorated bollards.

One of the Bury St Edmunds Lark and Linnet Trail bollards which was obscured by security fencing in the Abbey Gardens

Those who complete it are able to enter a competition for their chance to win shopping vouchers worth up to £75, but ongoing work in the Abbey Gardens to prevent further erosion of the river bank has got in the way recently.

For Adrian Graves’ three grandchildren, who attempted the trail last Sunday while visiting Bury from the south of France, finding several of the bollards obscured by security fencing brought their competition hopes to an abrupt end.

A spokesman for park owner St Edmundsbury Borough Council said the inclusion of the bollards within the park’s fenced off area was ‘an oversight on our part and for that we apologise’.

“All of the bollards will be available for people taking part in the trail from Monday,” he added.

Mr Graves said: “It was a pity that, having gone to the trouble of starting something that was obviously quite well thought out and executed, another department didn’t look at it and use their basic common sense and say ‘hang on a minute, dumping these at the back of the site is probably not what we’re supposed to do’.”

Melanie Lesser, chairman of Visit Bury and Beyond, said she was sorry to hear about the problems trail hunters had been having.

Mark Cordell, chairman of Ourburystedmunds, a sponsor and promoter of the trail, said: “This was clearly an oversight by the council and I am delighted that they are taking steps to reinstate them back into the Lark and Linnet trail and hope that many people will be taking part in the trail during the summer holidays.”

Leaflets for both of Bury’s bollard trails are available in tourism outlets around the town, with completed competition entries to be handed to the Tourist Information Point on Angel Hill.

Ms Lesser said there had been 50 entries so far for the Lark and Linnet Trail and a further 20 for the town’s Magna Carta Barons’ Prize Trail.

They will run until November 11 and their prize draws will take place nine days later, on St Edmund’s Day.

For more details visit www.ourburystedmunds.com/trails.