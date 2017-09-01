Bury St Edmunds panto tickets now on sale . . . oh yes they are!

Audiences in Bury St Edmunds can look forward to seeing Dick Whittington at the Theatre Royal later this year.

The theatre has announced a stellar cast for its next traditional-style family pantomime, which will feature Jessica Spalis in the title role of Dick Whittington and Chris Clarkson as the lovely dame Winona Whittington.

This year's pantomime dame, Jessica Spalis as Dick Whittington

Jessica has previously played the theatre’s lead in Aladdin, while Chris, who was spotted in costume around Bury town centre last week, has also been a highlight of previous pantomimes at the theatre as well as playing the dame at others.

Playing the story’s villain, Sir Reginald Ratfiend is Tom Roberts who will be making his debut at the Theatre Royal, with Nerine Skinner – one half of a stand-up comedy duo who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in recent years – set to perform the villain’s henchman, Nibbles.

Starring as the magical godmother, Fairy Pearl is Sarah Lawn who can currently be seen as Farmer Maisie in a spreadable cheese commercial while the hero’s love interest, Alice Fitzwarren will be played by Tessa Kadler who has recently graduated from the Guildford School of Acting.

Nigel Lister will perform the double role of twin brothers Francis and Ferdinand Fitzwarren, with Corey Cross, a keen dancer who has given his energy to such shows as X Factor, Comic Relief and Children In Need, to play Dick’s faithful sidekick Tommy the Cat.

Karen Simpson, the artistic director said: “We once again have a wonderful cast for panto. There are some talented and familiar faces from the last couple of years returning with some really exciting actors working here for the very first time.”

Tickets to the show, which will run from December 1 until January 14, are now on sale here, while applications for the Dick Whittington Young Chorus opened earlier this week with auditions to take place on September 24. For details click here.