Bury St Edmunds Museum named most ‘family-friendly’ in county

Moyse’s Hall has been named as the most ‘family-friendly’ museum in the county.

The Bury St Edmunds museum scooped the title at the Suffolk Museum of the Year Awards on Monday.

Moyse's Hall Museum and West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village amongst the winners at Suffolk Museum of The Year Awards

It is the sixth time the awards have been held by the Association for Suffolk Museums.

Nearby West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village also won a special Learning and Access Award for its work building relationships with educational and academic organisations.

“I am thrilled that the St Edmundsbury museums service’s hard work in engaging schools and families with sensory activities has been recognised,” said Cllr Jo Rayner, St Edmundsbury Borough Council cabinet member for leisure and culture.

“We invest in museums to enrich our community life. They give us a chance to explore where we live and learn new things, which helps health and wellbeing on many levels.

“This in turn contributes to the local economy through tourism and leisure. I congratulate officers and volunteers alike.”

Twelve museums were shortlisted for the awards.

The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Newmarket won the overall Museum of the Year title.

Moyse’s Hall Museum’s won the Family Friendly Award based on feedback and comments from visitors.

West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village was granted the Access and Learning Award following comments received during nominations and a visit by judges.