Bury St Edmunds Mumpreneur holds third early Christmas market

Around 600 people arrived for a spot of festive shopping at the Ivy Joan & Friends Early Christmas Market at the weekend.

All manner of crafts people including artists and designers set up their stalls at the Unitarian Meeting House, in Churchgate Street, between 10.30am and 4pm.

Cheryl Henry of Little Swift, with jewellery, bags and gifts

It’s the third year the Early Christmas Market has been held with 22 local stall holders filling the venue to capacity.

For organiser, Hayley Peters, from Buxhall, it proved a particular success as it also marked her transition from independent businesswoman to fully fledged Mumpreneur.

“My son, Huckleberry, arrived 12 weeks ago, so while making all the arrangements I became a brand new Mumpreneur,” said Hayley, 31.

“The feedback from the market was great, with many of the stall holders using the market as a platform to launch their business.

Kerry Purcell of Fair Trade store, Shop Dor

“The only person who didn’t seem so keen was Huckleberry, who fell asleep before it started and only managed to wake up right at the end.”

Hayley originally held the market to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. This year’s charity was Tommy’s, which supports people following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The full Christmas market has been extended to three days and 45 stalls. It starts on November 24.