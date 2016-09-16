Bury St Edmunds mum completes Great North Run for EACH charity

A Bury St Edmunds mum conquered her first half marathon in aid of the charity which supports her and her son.

Tracie Kirby, who only started running last year, took on the 13.1 mile Great North Run to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) which provides care and support for her son Lucas at its hospice in Norfolk.

Tracie Kirby with her son Lucas ANL-160916-122823001

On Sunday September 11 she travelled up to Newcastle to join more than 57,000 other runners for the UK’s largest half-marathon.

Lucas, 11, has two neurological conditions – lissencephaly and microcephaly – and has a range of complex health care needs requiring 24 hour care.

To help cope with his care needs Tracie has been using EACH’s services since he was a year old.

Lucas has three monthly home day care sessions to allow Tracie to relax and, more recently, train for her running challenge.

She said: “The care and support EACH give to both Lucas and me just cannot be measured, I really wanted to give back to this amazing charity that cares for us both so well.

“I was so thrilled to complete the run. I did it in two hours 47 minutes which I’m really happy with as I started right at the back.”

So far Tracie has raised £1,057 which the charity will used to help provide care for children like Lucas.

To support her, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tracie-Kirby1