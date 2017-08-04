‘Bury St Edmunds market stalled my car’

A young woman who parked her car in Bury St Edmunds town centre overnight before market day faced a ‘mortifying’ surprise when she returned to her vehicle.

Khembe Gibbons left her car in the Buttermarket last Tuesday while she visited a friend - forgetting the town’s market would be held the next day.

When she returned to collect her car on Wednesday, she discovered traders had set up their stall around it - completely boxing her in.

Khembe, 19, of Bury, said: “I got a lift into the centre and realised it was market day. I was mortified.”

She eventually got her car back at 5.15pm. Taking it in good humour, she tweeted about the incident, which attracted more than 1,000 likes and national press coverage.

Khembe, who is a part time bartender at Bury’s Hunter Club, said: “I had no idea I would have the reaction I did on social media and news articles but it’s been a mainly positive reaction and I’m happy I’ve been able to make people laugh.”

Khembe Gibbons

In a tweet, Sharon Fairweather, market development officer for West Suffolk, told Khembe not to worry about the incident as ‘it happens on a regular basis’.

“All the traders forgive you,” she added.

Speaking to the Bury Free Press, Miss Fairweather said: “We realise it was a genuine mistake but we would urge people to be aware there’s a market on a Wednesday and Saturday.”

She said the traders would have had no choice but to set up around the car as the market is their livelihood.