Bury St Edmunds man is jailed for assault

A man from Bury St Edmunds was jailed on Friday after admitting assaulting four people, including two police officers.

Police were called at 1.20am on Thursday to reports a man had been assaulted outside a licensed premises in St Andrew’s Street South, Bury.

They identified Kurtiss Jenkins, 22, of no fixed abode in Bury, as a suspect, but he resisted arrest, inflicting cuts and bruises on two officers.

At Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Jenkins pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and two counts of assaulting police officers, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of breaching a suspended sentence.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a total of £675 in compensation.