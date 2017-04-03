Bury St Edmunds man in court over attempted burglaries

A Bury St Edmunds man is due to appear in court this morning charged with three counts of attempted burglary.

Neil Charles, 43, of Beaumont Close, Bury, is accused of attempting to burgle two Bury properties, twice involving a home in Horsecroft Road and then another in Fountains Road.

He was detained in custody after being arrested on Friday night and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning.