Bury St Edmunds man fears for his children after car is vandalised by youth gang

A man has urged police to take action against a gang of youths on a Bury estate who vandalised his car last week.

Stuart Blower, 45, who lives on the Howard Estate, was alerted to the incident on the evening of Tuesday, November 7 when his neighbour’s son was woken by the sounds of glass smashing.

Mr Blower went outside to find that his car windows had been smashed and the doors were dented and scratched.

His neighbour’s son described the offenders as a group of teenage boys carrying metal poles.

“This is a completely random attack,” said Mr Blower.

“I have got three children and I work hard for a living. I don’t go out causing trouble for people. I have no idea who would want to do this.”

It will cost Mr Blower around £450 to repair the damage, but it the safety of his three children, aged 17, 13 and eight weeks, that he is most worried about.

“I don’t like them going out on the estate. My little girl is petrified of staying at home so she’s stayed with her aunt since it happened,” he said.

“I also have an eight-week-old so if there are any problems, I don’t have a car to get to the hospital.”

This is not the first case of youth gangs causing trouble on the estate. Mr Blower’s car was keyed around two months ago while others are being harassed by the gangs.

“We have neighbours who are having their windows and doors kicked and punched. There’s an 87-year-old woman down the road and she’s terrified,” said Mr Blower.

“It just seems that the police won’t do anything about it. I think it’s down to the fact that they’re short-staffed and they haven’t got the time to patrol the area or find who’s doing it.

“But something has got to be done because it’s becoming a real problem on the estate,”

A police spokesperson said: “The Safer Neighbourhood Team has received some isolated reports of criminal damage on the Howard Estate but none of a volume that indicates any significant issues.

“However, we fully acknowledge and understand the distress and upset such crime can have on residents and how they can blight communities and affect quality of life.

“If anyone has been the victim of criminal damage, we would encourage them to report this to us so it helps us to gain a full understanding of what is happening on the estate and we can take appropriate action.”