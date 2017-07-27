Bury St Edmunds man appears in court following two burglary incidents

A 45-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds has appeared in court in connection with two burglary incidents in the town.

Justin Bond, of Tayfen Road, is accused of one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

The first incident was at about 9.50am on Friday, July 21, when police were called to an address in Cullum Road by neighbours reporting they had heard glass being broken.

When officers arrived they discovered that the rear patio doors had been smashed and traces of blood were left at the scene.

An electronic car key fob valued at £1,000 was stolen from inside.

The second crime was at 2.20pm on Tuesday, July 25 in Hardwick Lane.

Police were called by the residents of a house reporting that a man had tried to force their front door open and then broke a window, but had not gained entry.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and Justin Bond was arrested on suspicion of the crime shortly after.

Bond appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court yesterday (July 26), where he was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 23.