Bury St Edmunds man accused of multiple assaults

A man from Bury St Edmunds is due to appear in court today following an assault in the town yesterday morning.

Police were called at around 1.20am yesterday to reports a man in his 20s has been assaulted outside a licensed premises in St Andrew’s Street South.

They identified a suspect who then assaulted two officers while resisting arrest, causing them to sustain cuts and bruises.

Police discharged a taser and took the suspect to hospital as a precaution, before arresting him earlier today and taking him to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Kurtiss Jenkins, 22, of no fixed abode in Bury, has now been charged with two counts of assault on police in the execution of their duty, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court later today.