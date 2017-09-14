Bury St Edmunds is crowned overall winner of Anglia in Bloom

Bury St Edmunds has proved its flower power after being crowned the overall winner of this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition.

The town was named ‘best overall entry’ and scooped the Anglia in Bloom trophy.

It also won the large town category for the second year running with a gold award and retained last year’s gold standard in the large parks section for the Abbey Gardens and Nowton Park.

Adding to its credentials, Bury achieved a special award for environmental quality.

Melanie Lesser, the Bury Society’s Bury in Bloom co-ordinator, said: “We’re absolutely delighted. It’s been a complete team effort across the town with over 200 volunteers helping to make Bury so special.”

The winners were announced at Anglia in Bloom’s 21st anniversary awards ceremony, in Gorleston-on-Sea today.

Bob Ollier, chairman of Anglia in Bloom, said Bury’s triumph was ‘very well deserved’ .

“I’m really pleased for Bury,” he said.

“I know they’ve been building some solid foundations over the last three or four years.

“Last year they won the (large town) category and they built on that success again this year.”

Mr Ollier said he was sure the late Mike Ames, who was heavily involved with Bury in Bloom, would be ‘shining down with a big smile on his face’.

He added that Bury had displayed ‘good consistency’ across In Bloom’s three criteria of horticultural excellence, community involvement and environmental quality.

The communities which have been chosen to compete in the Britain in Bloom 2018 national finals will be announced in November.