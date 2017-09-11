Bury St Edmunds hosts Girls Night Out

Bury St Edmunds saw thousands of people from across the area don their flashing bunny ears and pyjamas for Girls Night Out on Saturday.

The sponsored walk, now in its ninth year, saw around 2,188 women take part in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The amounts collected are still being counted but it looks to have raised more than £250,000 for the charity.

Denise Unsworth from Bury St Edmunds was part of the Sassy Striders team taking on the walk and they managed to raise nearly £1,000 through sponsorship and a cake sale.

She said: “Some of us have had personal experience with the hospice with relatives and I don’t think you can speak highly enough of them,

“The hospice is very close to my heart and to some of our team who have lost people who are dear to us, they helped us massively.”

Gill Styles from Stowmarket and her hula skirt wearing friends were also ready for the walk and for her the money they raised for the hospice’s work was so important as she has seen how they provide their support.

She said: “It is a just fabulous cause, my father in law died in the care of the hospice, their care was brilliant and they were always nice and helpful to the family throughout.”

Hospice events manager, Jenny Smith, was amazed at how the event has grown.

She said: “When Girls Night Out first started we had around 350 walkers, now we have 350 marshals and volunteers and more than 2,000 women taking part, who between them will have walked more than 10,000 miles.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken part in Girls Night Out and made it such a huge success and thank you also to everyone who supported the walkers by sponsoring them or coming out of their homes to cheer them on.”

