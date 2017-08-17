Bury St Edmunds hospital charity wins support

Bury St Edmunds’ arc shopping centre has announced West Suffolk Hospital’s My Wish Charity as its chosen charity of the year for 2017-2018.

Funds raised by the charity, which supports all areas of the hospital, have already helped provide a bereavement suite for parents with stillborn babies, created a memory walk for dementia patients and raised £25,000 for a Sentimag machine to ease the removal of lymph nodes for breast cancer patients, giving them faster recovery with less side effects.

Ward manager Karen Ranson and sister Jane Dallas with the new �30k monitor for neonatal department at West Suffolk Hospital

Last month it launched its biggest appeal to date, ‘Every Heart Matters’, in a bid to raise more than £500,000 to build a new fully-integrated cardiac centre at the hospital and the arc has decided it wants to help in any way it can.

Sue Smith, fund-raising manager at My Wish, said: “With heart problems affecting one in three people, providing this centre for the community of West Suffolk is vital and we want to pass on our sincere thanks to the arc for giving us the opportunity to make this dream a reality.”

The charity’s supporters have also been instrumental in raising £30,000 to help buy a cerebral function monitor for the hospital to help neonatal nurses keep track of a baby’s progress following a difficult delivery, while Chevington resident Simon Prentice has shown he is a cut above the rest with his latest fund-raiser.

The 44-year-old software engineer gave his shoulder-length hair a dramatic cut in aid of My Wish, raising £1,107 for the hospital’s G8 ward which cared for his late mother, Diana.