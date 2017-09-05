Bury St Edmunds hospital appeal tops first £100k

An appeal to raise half a million pounds to build a new cardiac centre at West Suffolk Hospital has hit its first milestone within a matter of weeks.

My WiSH Charity’s ‘Every Heart Matters’ appeal has received a generous £100,000 legacy and, with other funds already mounting, now stands at £108,000.

Sue Smith, My Wish fund-raising manager, said: “Legacies are such a special way for our community to support their local hospital charity, and we are so grateful to this donor for thinking of us in their will.”

The appeal – launched in mid-July – aims to raise £500,000 to support the build of a new cardiac diagnostics unit to complete the fully-integrated £5.2 million cardiac centre coming to the Bury St Edmunds hospital in 2018.

Mrs Smith added: “Due to this generosity, we are now a fifth of the way towards our eventual target. We can’t thank our community enough for remembering us in their wills, and helping us to continue enhancing our patient’s care – it really does make all the difference.

“Recently at West Suffolk Hospital, legacies have also enabled the purchase of a group of new style hoists, which makes moving patients easier and safer for both patients and staff, a specialist chair which is able to pick patients up off the floor, a bladder scanner and a portable chest drainage system.”

To find out more about the appeal, or about leaving a legacy, visit www.mywishcharity.co.uk or call 01284 712952. To donate, go to Justgiving.com/ehma.