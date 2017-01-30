Bury St Edmunds hospice’s Girls Night Out walk raises record-breaking £250,000

It’s official - a popular moonlight walk in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care was a record-breaker.

Thousands of women, resplendent in their pyjamas and flashing bunny ears, braved the rain for the charity’s Girls Night Out last September and raised an impressive £250,000.

The hospice announced the official total on Friday and thanked the 2,104 women who walked either 11.2 or six miles around Bury St Edmunds.

Jenny Smith, hospice events and challenges fund-raising officer, said: “Girls Night Out 2016 was a fantastic event.

“To see what I can only describe as a sea of pink flashing bunny ears filling Angel Hill is truly a sight I will never forget.

“When we first started Girls Night Out eight-years-ago some 350 women took part. This year more women than ever before donned their pyjamas for our hospice and between them raised a staggering amount.

“I would like to thank each and every one of them as well as everyone behind the scenes.”

It costs more than £11,000 a day to run the hospice’s services and the efforts of the women who took part will pay for about 23 days of care.

Girls Night Out is the charity’s biggest fund-raising event and organisers are encouraging supporters to sign up for this year’s walk, which is on September 9.

Registration opens on April 1.

Visit www.stnicholashospice.org.uk