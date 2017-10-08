Bury St Edmunds historian’s new book explores working life in the town

Bury St Edmunds historian Martyn Taylor has penned a compelling new book exploring the working life of the town.

Shining a spotlight on some industries which have long gone and others that are still going strong, Bury St Edmunds at Work is packed with vivid images of workers and landmarks.

St Savious Wharf - Bury St Edmunds at Work

It is Martyn’s sixth book with Amberley Publishing and took a year to put together.

He said: “It’s looking at something which most people take for granted.

“People now are living their busy lives. You don’t really take on board what’s there now and what has gone like Woolworths. Who would ever have thought they would have gone.”

Woolworths features in the book, as does town centre businesses such as Palmers, Javelin and Marks & Spencer.

Thomas Ridley's shop, in Abbeygate Street - Bury St Edmunds at Work

The book looks at the impact that the Industrial Revolution had on the town, the consequences of urbanisation and the changes in the industrial landscape during the Victorian era. It also examines the impact of war and the postwar population explosion.

Among the areas covered are the Lark navigation, Abbeygate Street shopping, Victorian laundry, the flax and sugar beet factories and Eastern Way.

Martyn will sign copies at Waterstones, in Buttermarket, on October 14, from 11am to 1pm; the Cathedral shop on October 21, 1pm to 3pm; Moyse’s Hall on October 28, from 11am to 1pm, and The Apex on November 23, from 3pm to 5pm. It is available to buy at all these outlets.