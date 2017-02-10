Bury St Edmunds headteacher wins top job at union in landslide election victory

Bury St Edmunds headteacher Geoff Barton has won the top job at a leading education union in a landslide election victory.

Mr Barton, of King King Edward VI School, won the role of general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) with 2,716 votes. His opponent Chris Kirk scored 677 votes.

The ASCL represents more than 18,000 school, college and system leaders.

Mr Barton said: “I’m delighted to have gained this mandate as ASCL general secretary.

“I want to thank the association’s members for their encouragement over these past few months.

“The level of support has been both inspiring and humbling. My thanks also to Chris Kirk for being principled and good-humoured throughout the process.

“I very much look forward to working closely with all members of ASCL, its elected representatives, and the staff team. There’s never been a more important time for leaders, in our various roles across all types of schools and colleges, to speak with a distinctive, authoritative, united voice.”

He will take up the post on April 18.

Mr Barton added: “Until then, my priority is to give my full commitment to King Edward VI School, the high school I have been so privilieged to lead as headteacher since April 2002.”

Mr Barton’s successor at King Edward VI is Lee Walker, who is vice principal at Hinchingbrooke School, in Huntingdon.

The general secretary election was held between January 3 to 24 with a postal vote of the 15,955 eligible members.