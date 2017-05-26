Bury St Edmunds group founder prepares for its biggest show yet

An estate agent is celebrating the growth of her performing arts group with its biggest show to date.

Rachel Hall, from Bury St Edmunds, started Musical Medley Performing Arts Club for youngsters as a hobby in 2010.

From just a handful of members to start, the group now has 108 children from 15 schools and is getting ready for its biggest show – Let’s Rock It which will be performed at The Apex in July.

Mrs Hall said: “It’s incredible to think how far the group has come. It’s still very much a hobby and I fit it in around the estate agency work.”

She added: “To think we are now on our fourth at The Apex is absolutely amazing. At first we were worried about drawing in an audience but this will be our biggest show to date, with the most ever children taking part.”

Mrs Hall founded the weekly club after her daughter’s school at the time, Barrow Primary School, asked if any parents would like to get involved in school activities.

The class later moved to Barrow Village Hall, where more children joined from other schools including Abbots Green, Barrow, Great Barton, Westley and Horringer Court primary schools, and the Sybil Andrews Academy.

Classes are now held four times a week for children aged between four and 15 at Abbots Green Primary School and Barrow Village Hall and cost £4 a week.

“The children learn dance routines, mainly from musicals and I think it is the fun element that has proved popular,” said Mrs Hall, who is now also looking to hold adult classes from September.

Lets Rock It will include songs from musicals including We Will Rock You. For tickets go to www.theapex.co.uk.

For details on Mrs Hall’s classes call 07766 315066.