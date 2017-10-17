Bury St Edmunds’ Greene King scoops employer of the year award

Greene King has been named Macro Employer of the Year at the East of England Apprenticeship Awards.

The awards, now in their 14th year, are run by the National Apprenticeship Service and recognise businesses which foster talent with apprenticeships.

Pub retailer and brewer Greene King has supported more than 9,500 apprentices since 2011 and offers qualification programmes to support a range of roles including front-of-house, kitchen and management, tailored to each of the Greene King pub and restaurant brands.

“It is an honour to be recognised by the National Apprenticeship Service for our commitment to apprenticeships,” said Rooney Anand, chief executive officer for Greene King.

“We have a responsibility to help young people to get that all important first step on the career ladder or those not able to go into further education and apprenticeships are a great way of helping us to do this.”

Greene King will now go on to the next stage and compete for the title of National Employer of the Year.