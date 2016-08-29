Bury St Edmunds fundraiser hits the right notes for Hospice

A Bury St Edmunds fundraiser’s gig in memory of his father has hit all the right notes for charity by raising £1,490.32.

To commemorate the sixth anniversary of his father Ian’s death from cancer, Lee Graham, decided the best way to remember him would be to stage the musical event Push Play, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Mr Graham, pictured above, said: “I wanted to raise money in his memory as the hospice do absolutely amazing work and will do all I can to help and support this amazing cause.”

George Chilvers, community fundraiser for the Hospice, said: “Lee’s fundraising efforts for the Hospice really do make a big difference.”