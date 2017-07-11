Bury St Edmunds fun day in memory of Winnie Belle

A family fun day, held in honour of what would have been Winnie Belle Macaulay Hall’s first birthday, has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

When Nikki Macaulay Hall’s daughter, Winnie, was stillborn last year, her sister-in-law, Lucy Hall, was three months pregnant, having experienced an unsuccessful pregnancy three years earlier.

Teletubbies Po makes an appearance at the Bury St Edmunds family fun day in aid of the Saying Goodbye charity

Overcome with grief and anxiety, the pair, from Bury St Edmunds and Hornsea respectively, decided to concentrate on organising a family fun day in aid of Saying Goodbye, a charity that supports people who have suffered the loss of a baby during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

That event took place at Bury’s Moreton Hall Community Centre on July 2 – the day after Winnie would have celebrated her first birthday – with cakes, a colouring competition, bouncy castle, face-painting and appearances from Teletubbies’ Po and Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall all adding to the occasion.

It proved such a success, raising almost £1,600, that many who attended asked for it to become an annual event, but, for now at least, Mrs Macaulay Hall intends to keep it as a one off while looking for new ways to fund-raise.

She said: “A lot of people said I should do it annually but it’s gone so well that I’d be worried about doing it every year, so I think it might just be a one off.”

Paw Patrols Chase and Marshall added to the occasion of a Bury St Edmunds family fun day which raised almost �1,600 for the Saying Goodbye charity

She added: “I was having a rubbish week leading up to it but having everybody here was lovely.”

Youngsters enjoying the bouncy castle at the Bury St Edmunds family fun day in aid of the Saying Goodbye charity

Face-painting at the Bury St Edmunds family fun day held in aid of Saying Goodbye