Bury St Edmunds film showing brings in bumper crowd

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds had one of their most successful dementia friendly screenings of a film at the venue last week.

Elvis Presley’s 1960 film, GI Blue, was shown and marketing manager Andrea Holmes said since they started the dementia friendly screenings in February they are seeing more interest in them.

She said: “People have got used to us doing these now and we are getting regular audiences come and seeing new faces as well every time.

“People have said they like the social outing and when they come to these they really enjoy it.”

Mayor of St Edmundsbury Terry Clements, a supporter of the awareness of mental health issues also attended the film.